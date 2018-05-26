Sports

Diamond Secondary in final after thrilling clash against Friendship

By
The game must go on! The two teams tackle the wet outfield before facing each other on Thursday.

Persistent rainfall Thursday was not enough to damp the spirits of the players from Diamond and Friendship Secondary Schools as they battled

to a draw in one of the most electrifying matches in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/ Lloyd Britton/ Devcon Construction/ Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region Four Inter-Secondary School Knockout competition.

The match, played at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road, saw only seven overs-a-side possible and Diamond, sent in to bat, scored 62 which the Friendship team equaled…..

