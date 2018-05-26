Sports

Lady Jags top group with 6-1 drubbing of Suriname

Suriname goalkeeper Nathalie Benjamine (red) punches the ball clear during a cornerkick against Guyana in their group-E clash in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora last evening. (Orlando Charles photo)

Guyana climbed atop group-E in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers, crushing traditional foe Suriname 6-1 yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

It was a record setting victory for the Guyanese, who maintained their unbeaten record against the Dutch nation, eclipsing their best 2-0 margin of victory.

However, the fourth ever meeting of the nations can be described as a game of two halves. For the opening 38 minutes, Suriname was the better team, monopolizing possession and carving out several chances…..

