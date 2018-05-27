Allicock pledges to medal at Tokyo 2020 if given the chance

Joint winner of the National Sports Commission Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year award and the best bantamweight fighter in the Caribbean, Keevin Allicock, is proud to represent his hometown, Albouystown, as he sets his eye on medalling at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In an interview after winning the award earlier this week, the 19-year-old boxer from the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym was emotional when his name was called as the winner of the award, crediting God, hard work and sacrifice as the keys to his ascent to the top.

“First of all I have to thank God because without God I couldn’t achieve this, secondly it called for a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice, right now I’m feeling excited,” he declared…..