Sports

Champion of Champions dominoes tournament to commence June 3

By
R&F Wholesale Depot’s Amrita Singh (right) makes the presentation of trophies to Organising Committeee member Jane Chase at the Bourda Market location.

R&F Wholesale Depot joined the growing list of sponsors supporting the ‘Champion of Champions’ dominoes competition set to commence June 3rd.

Organised by Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Organising Secretary, Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, the tournament will be played at the R&R Sports Bar, Meadowbrook Gardens.

According to Wiltshire, the tournament will involve teams that finished first and second in earlier competitions along with teams invited from the counties of Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo. ….

