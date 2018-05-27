Sports

Grand finale!

—Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in 2018 IPL final

By
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kane Williamson ahead of today’s IPL final. (Photo courtesy IPL website)

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will come up against each other for the fourth time this season.

However, unlike all of their previous meetings, there’s a lot at stake in this particular match. It is the Grand Finale. CSK and SRH are the last two teams standing in the competition, and they will vie to be crowned the VIVO IPL 2018 champions.

Sunrisers and the Super Kings finished the league stage as the top two teams. CSK progressed directly to the Final after they defeated SRH in the first of the playoff matches, while SRH had to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Friday night to make it to the title clash…..

