Numerous court injunctions cause for the delay

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for sports, Dr. George Norton believes the amount of injunctions involving the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the other area boards and sub associations is the reason there is a delay in ironing out the issues relating to cricket administration in Guyana. Minister Norton spoke exclusively to Stabroek Sport at the National Sports Commission (NSC) Awards Ceremony on Tuesday where he explained the intricacies of cricket administration on the local scene.

When asked what was the reason for the delay in the organisation of cricketing administration Dr. Norton said: The delay is because of the amount of injunctions, everybody going to the court, I remember a day like today, a past president of the GCB, said the boards living in the court and here I am years after hearing that when I was in no position to do anything and it’s the same. There has been so much injunctions and that is really unfortunate.”

Norton said he was pondering whether the GCB is a legal entity or not…..