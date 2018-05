The Lady Jaguars were dumped out of group-E in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers yesterday, battling to a scoreless with Barbados in their must win final fixture at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

With Bermuda defeating Suriname 1-0 in the earlier match, a victory was required to seal their berth to the next round.

However, it was ‘Italianesque’ defensive performance from the visitors led by the dominant Shonna Evans, who restricted Guyana to a total of five shots. ….