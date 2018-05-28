Sports

REO Lucas wants other RDCs to get involved in sports

By

Region Four Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas wants the other regions to follow suit and use sports as a means of eradicating the social ills among young people.

Lucas made the comment while expressing thanks and appreciation to the 16 schools that participated in the inaugural RDC/DEVCON/Lloyd Britton REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition which has set the stage for a similar tournament in the other regions.

The REO said that while she only focused on cricket this time, it is not an indication that no other sport would be feature in what she dubbed as her continuous efforts to bring about a healthy lifestyle in youths…..

