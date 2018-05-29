Sports

Experience and youth keys in title hunt – Mangru

By
Bharat Mangru

Coach of the Guyana senior female cricket team, Bharat Mangru believes that the mixture of youth and experience will be crucial in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Regional limited overs and T20 tournaments next month.

Speaking to Stabroek News as the team prepared for training at the National Stadium, Providence, and the coach said the players were in good spirits and the team was ready to begin the hunt.

“Well you know we have four Under-19 girls along with some women who played for the West Indies before in the side so the side has a perfect mixture of youth and experience,” Mangru said…..

More in Sports

GFF approves ground breaking insurance policy

By

Azarenka suffers early exit as top men’s seeds advance

Resilient Friendship Secondary hunt third place today

By

Running Brave is top club at Independence Relay C/ships

default placeholder

GDF in blowout win over GPF in Bounty Farm 15s rugby c/ships

LeBron carries Cavs back to Finals

Rowley, Cricket Australia discuss WI governance

Shami, Rashid called up to face Windies

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×