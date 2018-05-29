Experience and youth keys in title hunt – Mangru

Coach of the Guyana senior female cricket team, Bharat Mangru believes that the mixture of youth and experience will be crucial in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Regional limited overs and T20 tournaments next month.

Speaking to Stabroek News as the team prepared for training at the National Stadium, Providence, and the coach said the players were in good spirits and the team was ready to begin the hunt.

“Well you know we have four Under-19 girls along with some women who played for the West Indies before in the side so the side has a perfect mixture of youth and experience,” Mangru said…..