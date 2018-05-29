Sports

GDF in blowout win over GPF in Bounty Farm 15s rugby c/ships

The Guyana Defence Force ruggers made light work of the Police Falcons, earning a commanding 22-8 victory when the Bounty Farm 15s League continued on Sunday at the National Park.

The GDF outfit rushed out to a 12-nil lead and never let up.

A try apiece from Aluckoo Venture and Avery Corbin along with a conversion by Dwayne Schroeder enabled the militia men to build their advantage.

After halftime however, a quick try and a penalty kick by Lionel Holder made the encounter interesting as the Falcons only trailed by four. However Holder’s heroics and any thought of a comeback were quickly shut down when Corbin again and Cloyd Prowell breached the defenses of the policemen.

The League continues on Saturday with the Hornets facing the Caribs.

At the moment, GDF leads the points table with 31. The Panthers are not far behind with 28.

