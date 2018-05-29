Sports

GFF approves ground breaking insurance policy

Some members of the GFF Executive Committee pose for a photo opportunity following the conclusion of yesterday’s Ordinary Congress. From left to right-Committee Member Magzene Stewart, Committee Member Dion Inniss, Vice-President Rawlston Adams, GFF President Wayne Forde, FIFA Technical Developmental Officer Howard McIntosh, Committee Member Carmel Williams, General Secretary Renella Bourne (Ag) and Committee member Ryan Farias. Missing are Vice-President Bruce Lovell and suspended member Keith O’Jeer.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday presented and adopted a national insurance policy when the entity staged its Ordinary Congress at the SleepIn International Hotel. 

Addressing the gathering following the end of the forum, GFF boss Wayne Forde said: “It was another exceptional Congress, we had some important business on the agenda today. Most importantly was the presentation and approval of the national insurance policy.  This is ground breaking for football, we now have a mechanism through our partnership with Assuria Insurance where we will be providing insurance coverage for players and officials throughout the football fraternity.”

He added, “Over the next couple of weeks we will be meeting with each of our member associations to work out the mechanics of implementing this programme. This is significant, not just for football but for sports in Guyana and we are hoping that we can have it implemented in shortest possible time.”….

