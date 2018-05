West Indies test batsman, Vishaul `Cheesy’ Singh, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Keon Joseph have been named in Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) President’s XI to face Sri Lanka in a three-day game beginning today.

The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago and the home team will be led by Kieran Powell.

Singh, who has scored eight hundreds and 12 half centuries in his first class career, has played three test matches for the West Indies…..