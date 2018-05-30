Sports

RHTY&SC congratulates 6 females in national side

By
Shemaine Campbelle

The Patron, Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC), has congratulated the six members selected for Guyana in the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Female Cricket Tournament.

The six players are Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Melanie Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Plaffiana Millington and Shaneta Grimmond while two members, Dian Prahalad and Sherica Campbelle are named as standbys.

“RHTY&SC wished the entire team success in the tournament which runs from June 8-25,” a release from the club stated…..

