Unavailability of grounds force playoff to today

The unavailability of grounds in Region Four, yesterday prevented the third place playoff between Hope Secondary and Friendship Secondary in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/Lloyd Britton/Devcon Construction/Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region Four Inter-Secondary Schools knockout competition from being played.

The match will now take place today weather permitting.

The Everest Cricket Club, which has been the most used venue for the tournament, was the venue for yesterday’s match but the venue was in fact being utilized by the Guyana senior female cricket team for training purposes…..

