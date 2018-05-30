Urling says GFF cannot regulate non FIFA- sanctioned football

Clinton Urling, former chairman of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Normalization Committee, says that the GFF cannot regulate private forms of football not sanctioned by FIFA.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Urling said, “GFF has to be careful not to over step its mandate and attempt to regulate formats of private football not sanctioned by FIFA.”

According to Urling, “During my time at the helm of the NC, we were asked to regulate street football from some, but we were of the view, in addition to intervention over stepping our mandate, that street football serves as an ideal scouting ground for emerging talent and also encourages participation in the broader and more regulated formats of the game.”….