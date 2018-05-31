GFF Commission of Inquiry beset by poor attendance

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sexual harassment of female referees by match officials and administrators, has not been attended by any official in approximately 12 days.

This was revealed by Chairman of the Committee Dr. Karen Pilgrim during an invited comment with Stabroek Sport.

A former member of the Normalization Committee, the veteran administrator said “We expected a flood people but we have not had that. It was not as I had expected.” According to Dr. Pilgrim, a better effort might have to be made to access individuals that wish to provide testimony to the commission, revealing that the next date for the forum will be for the ensuing week…..