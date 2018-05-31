LeBron ready for greatest show in Golden State

(Reuters) Greatness loves company, and Steve Kerr believes the Golden State Warriors are perfecting that very approach to team-building.

The Warriors begin the defense of the their championship in the NBA Finals yesterday at Oracle Arena, with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers opposing Kerr’s club for the fourth consecutive season.

“I just think that when you have a great player on your team, it’s a lot easier. The game becomes easier,” Kerr said. “With our team, we’re not a one-man show. We’ve got a lot of guys who can take over games, but it has to fit. The pieces have to fit. What I like about our team is our guys are very unselfish. They’re all — they all fit together well and they play off of each other. We found a nice group.”….