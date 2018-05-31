Space Gym supports Petterson

Space Gym has stepped up to the platform to help shoulder the load of strong man Carlos Petterson’s quest to break records at the 16th NAPF North American Powerlifting Championships set for Mexico City, Mexico next month.

During a simple ceremony on Tuesday, the Gym’s Manager, Lucas Matos presented a cheque to Petterson who holds several national and regional records, to help offset some of his expenses for the championship scheduled for August 2 to 4.

Petterson who lifts in the 93kg class, thanked Matos for the sponsorship while signaling his intentions…..