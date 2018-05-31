Sports

Star-studded World XI clashes today with World champs for a just cause

By
Rovmen Powell

Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 (WT20) Champions West Indies will have an uphill task when they face a star-studded World XI today in the Hurricane Relief T20 challenge at Lord’s.

With eight players from their successful 2016 WT20 campaign, West Indies appear a formidable team while the World XI features a squad of match winners.

Proceeds from the match will go towards redeveloping five stadia in the Caribbean which were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

Stabroek Sports takes a look at the key players who will help to make today’s event a memorable one.

Carlos Brathwaite – strapline….

More in Sports

Windies planning to come hard at World XI in charity T20

Space Gym supports Petterson

Nucleus of team for CBC c/ships to be known by June 5

default placeholder

GFF Commission of Inquiry beset by poor attendance

Chandimal hundred gets Sri Lanka’s tour up and running

LeBron ready for greatest show in Golden State

Gayle sizing up big stage at Lord’s

default placeholder

Sandals teams up with Windies for Lord’s T20I

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×