Banks DIH President’s Trophy Inter-Dept Domino tourney slams off today

The Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Trophy’ Inter-Department Domino Championship, will commence this afternoon at the Thirst Park Sports Club from 18:00hrs with three matches.

Sanitation Department, Power Generation and Rum Factory will face off in the opening encounter, while the second matchup will pit Sales Department, Tropical Mist Plant and Property Maintenance against each other.

The final matchup will feature the trio of Trisco, Security Department and Soft Drink Plant.

The top three finishers in the 21 team championship will receive prizes.

