Best wants selectors’ heads over Primus snub

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Ex-Test speedster Tino Best has blasted Barbados Pride selectors and called for their sacking, after they ignored exciting all-rounder Roshon Primus in the Professional Cricket League draft earlier this month.

The 22-year-old Barbadian has turned out for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force over the last two seasons but amazingly found no takers from among the six franchises.

A sharp, right-arm quick who can strike the ball a long way, Best believes Primus would have been an asset for Pride in the upcoming first class season.

“Roshon Primus is 22 years old. He bowls quickly. He bowls a heavy ball,” Best told The Nation newspaper here. In a Man-of-the-Match performance in his first season, Primus scored a half-century in each innings and claimed a nine-wicket match haul as Red Force stunned Pride at Kensington Oval.

“The panel should be removed after the season Barbados had,” said Best, who took 57 wickets in 25 Tests.

“I honestly believe Ryan Hinds should be chairman of selectors and Corey Collymore the head coach. You have two young men who know the young players and who are winners in their own right.

“We are not going in the right direction. We picked two wicketkeepers in a draft and left out Roshon Primus. You can’t tell me that those people deserve to be running Barbados’ cricket. Collymore is a top professional, he knows how to coach people.

“I believe the [Barbados Cricket Association] should hold an emergency meeting and fire all of that panel,” Best contended.

“They are not moving off of talent and match winners. They are moving off of emotion. Last season, we lost a game to Leeward Islands in two days. That is the most embarrassing thing ever in Barbados’ cricket.

“I am a former player. I was hurt and devastated that the Leewards came to Barbados and we were bounced out by Jeremiah Louis and Gavin Tonge.”