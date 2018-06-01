DDL sponsorship for inaugural ExxonMobil Under-14 Football

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under their Pepsi Brand, has thrown its support behind the inaugural ExxonMobil Under-14 Football Championship, donating an undisclosed sum yesterday during a simple ceremony held at their Ruimveldt facility.

The event, which is being coordinated by the Petra Organization, features both Boys’ and Girls’ divisions and will commence tomorrow at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with the Boys’ Division.

Pepsi Brand Representative Larry Wills said, “What is most interesting is that this tournament encompasses the female aspect of football in Guyana and this is something we have always been interested in.”….