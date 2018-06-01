Torginol Paints Golf Tourney tees off tomorrow

The Torginol Paints Annual Golf Tournament tees off tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Course.

According to a media release from the Lusigan Golf Club (LGC), this marks a return after a month off due to the unsavory rains, but the venue now features freshly prepared greens and fairways.

The annual tournament which has been sponsored by Torginol Paints for over fifteen years, is open to both members and non-members of the LGC. Non-members will be required to pay a nominal tournament fee, which covers the green fee, lunch and a caddie for the 18-hole tournament, and can contact the LGC at 220-5660 or 668-7419 to receive information on how to register for the tournament.

Prizes will be awarded for the Top Four (4) Best Net scores, the Best Gross score, the Longest Drive and the Nearest to a designated Pin.

Past winners include Colin Ming (2009); Fazil Haniff (2011); Clifford Reis (2012); Mark Lashley (2013); and Shanella Webster (2014).