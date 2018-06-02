Sports

ARMS march into semis of NSSCL

By
Kamesh Lall (left) and Sheldon Charles put on 76 runs for the first wicket.

Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School (ARMS) marked their name as the first school to qualify for the semifinal of the 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) after defeating Essequibo Islands Secondary.

Playing at the Imam Bacchus Ground, Essequibo Coast, ARMS looked quite confident no doubt from their earlier wins, which gave them the Essequibo Coast District title, posting 76 without loss and restricting Essequibo Islands to a dismal 25-5 as the overs ended.

ARMS won the toss and decided to bat with the visiting team of Essequibo Islands looking equally as buoyant, having won the district that covers the region of Bartica, Wakenaam, Leguan and East Bank Essequibo…..

