Cornwall signals selectors again in drawn tour match

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall continued to press his case for senior selection with a polished unbeaten half-century as the three-day tour match against Sri Lanka ended in a tame draw here yesterday.

Resuming the final day at the Brian Lara Stadium on 223 for seven, the CWI President’s XI were dismissed for 272 in their first innings, with Cornwall converting his overnight 23 to 54.

Jomel Warrican failed to add to his overnight eight when he was lbw to fast bowler Lahiru Kumara off the second ball of the day.

However, Cornwall propped up the innings, adding 47 for the ninth wicket with Miguel Cummins who scored 10.

All told, the right-handed Cornwall faced 84 balls in nearly two hours at the crease, striking seven fours.

The 25-year-old has been in decent form this year, getting good starts in the West Indies A series against England Lions and plundering two hundreds during the Regional Super50.

Off-spinners Akila Dananjaya (3-46) and Dilruwan Perera (3-50) finished with three wickets apiece while seamer Lahiru Kumara (3-47) was also among the wickets.

Armed with a lead of 156, Sri Lanka enjoyed more valuable batting practice head of next week’s start of the first Test, with openers Kusal Mendis hitting an unbeaten 60 and Kusal Perera, 50.

Mendis, who got a first-ball “duck” in the first innings, belted five fours and a six in an innings that required 113 deliveries in just over 2-1/4 hours.

He added 95 for the first wicket with Perera who made his second half-century of the match, facing 54 balls and notching seven fours and a six in a breezy innings.

Sri Lanka will now turn their attention to the first Test against West Indies which bowls off next Wednesday at Queen’s Park Oval.