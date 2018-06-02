Sports

International hockey coach due tomorrow

By
FIH Coach Shiv Jagday (centre) explains a point to junior players at the GCC ground, during a previous visit to Guyana.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) coach Shiv Jagday, will visit local shores from tomorrow to conduct training sessions for coaches and national players.

Jagday’s stint will conclude June 15th.

The training will feature theoretical and practical sessions and will also involve the fine-tuning of the male and female senior national teams in their preparation for the CAC Games in July.

Similarly, 40 boys and 30 girls between the ages of 13 and 19 comprise the junior sessions, with 30 individuals set to be a part of the coaching seminars…..

