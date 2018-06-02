Sports

NBA report notes missed foul on Warriors’ Green in Game 1

By
LeBron James

(Reuters) The NBA’s “Last Two Minute Report” released Friday revealed a missed call on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green that would have sent LeBron James to the line with the chance to put the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

With 12.1 seconds remaining and the Warriors up 107-106, Green grabbed James’ arm and affected his freedom of movement. However, the infraction went unnoticed and play continued until Warriors guard Klay Thompson fouled George Hill with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Hill made his first free threw but missed his second, which Green should have been called for a lane violation during that would have provided Hill another chance at the line. Instead, JR Smith rebounded the missed free throw and subsequently let the clock run out to push the game into overtime.

In overtime, Golden State outscored Cleveland 17-7 and took Game 1 by a final score of 124-114.

The report also confirmed the correct call was made on Kevin Durant’s overturned charge against James with 36.4 seconds remaining. The call was instead deemed a block on James. “The crew was not reasonably certain whether James was in the restricted area after an offensive foul was called against Durant,” the report explains. “Upon replay review, it was confirmed that James was outside the restricted area. The referees also reviewed whether James was in a legal guarding position, which is an additional reviewable matter for this replay trigger. Replay showed James was not in a legal guarding position.”

More in Sports

Cornwall signals selectors again in drawn tour match

International hockey coach due tomorrow

Dharry moves up in world rankings

ARMS march into semis of NSSCL

Hemraj, Paul in squad for Tri-Nations Series

default placeholder

England end first day on top against Pakistan

Davenport hails Serena’s “powerful message” for sporty mums

default placeholder

Presidents’ College defeats Tutorial High 30-1 at YGB

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×