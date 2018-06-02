Presidents’ College defeats Tutorial High 30-1 at YGB

Plaisance Secondary and Presidents’ College secured wins in the U19 and Girls division respectively when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday.

Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Plaisance brushed aside Chase Academy 56-37. Nigel Bowen led the rout with a double-double of 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Chipping in with 13 points and nine rebounds was Jared Sears. For Chase Academy, Stephen DeLeon recorded 12 points while Kashif Liverpool added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Similarly, Presidents’ College mauled Tutorial High 30-1. Annalisa Barclay top scored with 10 points, while Tisheena LaRose added eight points and as many rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the girls division, Bladen Hall Multilateral gained a walkover from School of the Nations.

The tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission.