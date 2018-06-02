Sports

Presidents’ College defeats Tutorial High 30-1 at YGB

By

Plaisance Secondary and Presidents’ College secured wins in the U19 and Girls division respectively when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday.

Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Plaisance brushed aside Chase Academy 56-37. Nigel Bowen led the rout with a double-double of 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Chipping in with 13 points and nine rebounds was Jared Sears. For Chase Academy, Stephen DeLeon recorded 12 points while Kashif Liverpool added nine points and 12 rebounds.

 Similarly, Presidents’ College mauled Tutorial High 30-1. Annalisa Barclay top scored with 10 points, while Tisheena LaRose added eight points and as many rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the girls division, Bladen Hall Multilateral gained a walkover from School of the Nations.

The tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission.

More in Sports

Cornwall signals selectors again in drawn tour match

International hockey coach due tomorrow

Dharry moves up in world rankings

ARMS march into semis of NSSCL

Hemraj, Paul in squad for Tri-Nations Series

default placeholder

England end first day on top against Pakistan

Davenport hails Serena’s “powerful message” for sporty mums

default placeholder

Warriors outlast Cavaliers in OT to draw first blood in NBA Finals

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×