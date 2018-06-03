GBA steps up preparations for Upcoming C/bean tournament

In preparation for the third annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament in August, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will embark on staging tournaments every two weeks in an effort to help flow the competitive juices of the local pugilists.

This is according to President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told this publication yesterday that “the first event will be held on June 9, then every two weeks after that.”

He disclosed that competitions will be staged at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym “and maybe other locations…..