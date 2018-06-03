Sports

GBA steps up preparations for Upcoming C/bean tournament

By
Steve Ninvalle

In preparation for the third annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament in August, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will embark on staging tournaments every two weeks in an effort to help flow the competitive juices of the local pugilists.

This is according to President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told this publication yesterday that “the first event will be held on June 9, then every two weeks after that.”

He disclosed that competitions will be staged at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym “and maybe other locations…..

More in Sports

Pepsi Hornets sting arch rivals Yamaha Caribs

Champion of Champions’ Dominoes tournament commences today

Serena sets up Sharapova blockbuster

GBTI Open set to commence June 22

Kassim Khan wins Torginol golf competition

Wong comes from behind to take U11 title

default placeholder

Presidents’ College teams win at YBG

New consciousness of “Holder generation” at the heart of revival: Sir Hilary

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×