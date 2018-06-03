Sports

Wong comes from behind to take U11 title

By
Colin Wong

Colin Wong came from two sets to love down to win the boys Under-11 category of the Guyana Table Tennis Assoc-iation National Junior Table Tennis Championships at the National Gymnasium last evening.

Dhanesh Persaud was within grasp of the title in a clean sweep, having won the first two sets 12-10 and 11-3 but threw away the third and fourth games 11-13 and 12-14 while frustration got the better of him in the final set as he went down 7-11.

In the semi-finals, Persaud advanced with a 3-1 win over Malachi Moore winning (11-3, 8-11, 11-1, 11-2) while Wong defeated Alenby DeAbreau in three straight sets (7-11, 3-11, 3-7) to book their spots in the final…..

