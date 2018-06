Mahendra Bhagwandin edged Richard Haniff to take the title in yesterday’s 15thedition of the Grand Coastal Golf Classic at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara.

With better weather this weekend, Bhagwandin and Haniff were the two front runners early on but Haniff failed to capitalize on the lead with just four holes to go.

In the end Bhagwandin finished 65/20 while Haniff settled at 66/13. Club President Aleem Hussain finished third with 70/11 and Miguel Oviedo copped fourth with 70/28….