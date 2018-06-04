Clarkston dominates junior girls divisions

Nevaeh Clarkston dominated the girls division, sealing junior titles in the Under-15 and U18 categories while Jonathan Van Lange played out of his boots to snatch the title boys U13 title from Kaysan Ninvalle.

However, Ninvalle would take the spoils in the U15 division while Nickolus Romain won the U18 title as the curtain came down on the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s National Junior Table Tennis Championships at the National Gymnasium last night.

Battling the fearsome competition, Clarkston made light work of U13 champion, Thuraia Thomas who fell in three straight games (11-2, 11-7, and 11-5) in a splendid display of dominance…..