De Silva flies out for Windies series

By
Dhananjaya de Silva.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva is set to join Sri Lanka on their current tour of West Indies, after attending to his father’s funeral.

The 26-year-old’s father, a local politician, was shot dead by an unknown assailant on the eve of the squad’s departure for the Caribbean last month.

However, de Silva will not be a part of the opening Test starting Wednesday in Port of Spain, as he will only touch down in the Caribbean today.

Sri Lanka completed their three-day tour match against CWI President’s XI last Friday, playing to a draw at the Brian Lara Stadium in which their batsman shone.

De Silva averages 46 from 13 Tests and has already struck four hundreds.

Sri Lanka’s three-Test tour of the Caribbean will run from June 6-27, with matches carded for Queen’s Park Oval, the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The final fixture at the Oval will be an historic affair as it will mark the first day/night Test to be played in the Caribbean.

Comments
