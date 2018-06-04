Panthers fly past Falcons 32-5 in GRFU’s Bounty Farm rugby competition

Jacques Archibald scored three tries as the Panthers mauled the Police Falcons 32-5 when the Bounty Farm 15s League continued yesterday at the National Park.

The loose head prop scored one of his side’s two-first half tries then two after halftime to seal the victory for Coach Laurie Adonis’ outfit.

A first half try by Godfrey Broomes along with a try apiece from captain, Rondel McArthur and Lloyd Anderson underlined the Panthers’ dominance over the Falcons. A Broomes conversion also added further gloss to the score line…..