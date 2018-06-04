Sports

Women’s TT team eliminated at quarters

By
The Guyana women’s team at the South American Games from left Natalie Cummings, Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill.

The Guyana National Women’s Table Tennis Team of Trenace Lowe, Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings were eliminated from the team event at the South American Games after losing 0-3 to Colombia yesterday in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

After qualifying for the quarter finals by virtue of placing second behind top seeds Chile in their Group qualifiers, the Guyanese women went down fighting to Colombia.

Chelsea Edghill lost the opening encounter to Paula Andrea Medina Bermudez 12-10, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11 and 11-7 while Lowe went under to Manuela Echeverry Ocampo 10-12, 8-11, 9-11…..

