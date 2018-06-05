Boxers Allicock, Lewis assured of medals after reaching semi-finals

Boxers Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis are all but assured of medals at the ongoing South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia after clinching semi -final berths in their respective weight classes.

Following his 3-2 victory against Uruguay’s Lucas Garcia on Saturday, Allicock is all but assured of at least a bronze medal after earning a final four spot in the bantamweight class.

According to reports out of Bolivia, last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist will be in semifinal action tomorrow against Argentina’s Carlos Alanis…..