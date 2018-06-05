Sports

GFF appoints EUFA Pro-License holder Johnson as head coach

By
Michael Johnson

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed former Jamaica international and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Pro-License holder Michael Johnson as the head coach of the men’s national football side and has given him performance targets.

According to a press release from the GFF Johnson’s targets are qualification for 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Holder of the UEFA Pro License and the League Managers Association Diploma in Football Management, Johnson is the most qualified national coach in the history of Guyana’s football…..

