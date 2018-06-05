Sports

GRFU shortlists squads for RAN 7s, America Rugby Challenge tournaments

—aiming for Pan Am Games qualification

By
Peter Green

Guyana’s male and female rugby outfits will step up preparations as they prepare for the Central American and Caribbean Games Sport Organization (CASCO Games), Americas Rugby Challenge 15s Championships and the RAN Sevens Championships.

According to a release from the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), these tournaments will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

The men’s team forms part of the Guyana Olympic Association contingent to the CASCO, formerly the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games while the  Sevens team is billed to depart July 29 for Barranquilla, Colombia to play in the eight-team championship before returning on August 4…..

