Inaugural El Dorado Golf Cup to aid women in sports

El Dorado brand Manager, Maria Munroe (left) presents Lusignan Golf Club President Aleem Hussain with the sponsorship cheque in the boardroom of DSL Ruimveldt yesterday.

The inaugural El Dorado Golf Cup will see a wide cross section of women in sports benefiting from the proceeds of the tournament which gets underway on June 16.

This was disclosed at the handing over ceremony at the Distribution Services Limited (DSL), Ruimveldt, a subsidiary of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) who are the makers of one of the world’s leading rum, El Dorado.

Speaking at the handing over yesterday was president of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain, who noted that the country has a lot of potential in the sport when it comes to youths and women…..

