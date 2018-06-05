Inaugural El Dorado Golf Cup to aid women in sports

The inaugural El Dorado Golf Cup will see a wide cross section of women in sports benefiting from the proceeds of the tournament which gets underway on June 16.

This was disclosed at the handing over ceremony at the Distribution Services Limited (DSL), Ruimveldt, a subsidiary of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) who are the makers of one of the world’s leading rum, El Dorado.

Speaking at the handing over yesterday was president of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain, who noted that the country has a lot of potential in the sport when it comes to youths and women…..