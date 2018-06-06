Sports

Berbice Clubs benefit from Million Dollar Ball project

-BCB forms Special Events Committee

By
Past and present presidents Anil Beharry and Hilbert Foster (extreme left and extreme right) with representatives of the four clubs who received the donation of a quantity of cricket balls.

Cricket Clubs in Berbice last Saturday received a quantity of balls as Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster and his predecessor, Anil Beharry continued their efforts to assist clubs with sponsorship to the value of one million dollars’ worth of cricket balls.

Foster, had, in April, committed himself and the board to assist every cricket club in Berbice with a box of cricket balls.

The project was launched with total of $300,000 worth of red and white cricket balls being donated to 22 clubs including all of the first-division teams…..

