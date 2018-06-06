Berbice Clubs benefit from Million Dollar Ball project

Cricket Clubs in Berbice last Saturday received a quantity of balls as Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster and his predecessor, Anil Beharry continued their efforts to assist clubs with sponsorship to the value of one million dollars’ worth of cricket balls.

Foster, had, in April, committed himself and the board to assist every cricket club in Berbice with a box of cricket balls.

The project was launched with total of $300,000 worth of red and white cricket balls being donated to 22 clubs including all of the first-division teams…..