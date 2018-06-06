Sports

Holder, Russell set for Hero CPL return

By
Andre Russell

The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2018 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world are set to take part in the Biggest Party in Sport. 

The 34-match season will begin on 8 August with the final on 16 September 2018. For the third successive year the tournament will return to the USA, with three matches taking place at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill Florida.  

The first match will see last year’s winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on St Lucia Stars while the Guyana Amazon Warriors will get underway against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Game five will see a repeat of last year’s final with the Knight Riders taking on the Patriots. ….

