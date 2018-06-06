Rose to captain men’s B/ball team against B/dos

Led possibly by the youngest ever captain for any senior sporting side in Stanton Rose, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) officially presented Men’s Team yesterday for the international three match series against host Barbados.

Rose, the 18 year old talent from Kwakwani, leads a predominantly local team featuring Shane Webster, Anthony Moe, Harold Adams, Orlan Glasgow, Travis Burnett, Dominic Vicente, Timothy Thompson, Nikkoloi Smith, Chris Williams, Domair Gladstone, Travis Belgrave and Kevon Wiggins.

In a brief comment, the Colts player stated that it’s an honour to be selected at this level to lead the nation, adding that while it is a huge responsibility, the experience of his team-mates will be utilized…..