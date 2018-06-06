Sports

WI hunt first blood against SL in opening test today

By
Some members of the West Indies team going through net sessions yesterday ahead of the first test against the touring Sri Lanka side at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago today. (Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies)

With the focus shifted from the shortest format to the longest today the West Indies senior team will battle Sri Lanka in the first of a three-test match series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sri Lanka is the higher ranked team, sixth, to ninth by the  Windies and statistical form and the composition of the teams  appear to be different since they last met  in 2015.

Sri Lanka capitalized on a good warm-up match against the Cricket West Indies President’s XI where three of their batsmen  notched up half centuries while skipper, Dinesh Chandimal sent a message to the West Indians with a fine century as the Sri Lanks continue to search for their first series win in the region…..

