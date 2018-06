National 400m record holder, Winston George narrowly missed out on the top podium spot yesterday, placing third in the final of the men’s quarter mile event at the ongoing South American Games in Bolivia.

George won bronze in a 45.67s just off the Brazil’s Lucas Carvalho’s winning time (45.61s) and silver medalist, Yilmar Madera (45.64s) of Colombia.

George will be back on the track today with fellow countryman, Akeem Stewart. The pair will contest the 200m heats…..