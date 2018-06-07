Sports

Hope battles Friendship today for third place

By
(L-R) REO Tiffany Favourite-Harvey, Diamond Secondary Skipper Philip Mc Turk, Annandale Captain Daniel Prashad and REO Pauline Lucas hold the REO/DEVCON Trophy that both teams are vying to win. 

After a lengthy delay, the highly anticipated Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/ Lloyd Britton/ Devcon Construction/ Regional Executive Officer (REO) Inter Secondary Schools Knock out competition will see  the third place playoff today and the inaugural final tomorrow, both at Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.

Today’s action will see Hope Secondary and Friendship Secondary going head-to-head in the two innings per side contest that was originally scheduled to conclude two weeks ago but was plagued with consistent rainfall as well as lack of venues since the three mainly used grounds suffered from occupancy and unprepared pitches thanks to the absence of covers.

Hope has been the stand out team with the likes of Transport Sports Club star, Joshua Blackman leading the charge with his sensational big hitting coupled with the patience to spend time at the crease…..

