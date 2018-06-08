Sports

North America’s bid for 2026 World Cup getting Guyana’s vote

By

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has declared that Guyana will support the joint North American bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States of America for the 2026 World Cup.

Responding to a question at a press conference held at the SleepIn Hotel and Casino, Church Road, yesterday, Forde said, “It’s just good manners, if you’re at home, you look after home.”

FIFA will stage its congress on June 13th in Russia to decide who host FIFA’s first ever 48 nation World Cup. Morocco is the other nation competing with the joint North American bid for the historic rights…..

More in Sports

WI bowlers stun Sri Lanka

Guyana targeting place in top 100

By

The Hope Secondary School cricket team

Golden State Warriors within one win of sweep

Nadal overcomes hiccup to march into semi-finals

Halep stops Muguruza charge to reach third final

default placeholder

Stephens downs Keys again

default placeholder

Del Potro powers past Cilic

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×