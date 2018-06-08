North America’s bid for 2026 World Cup getting Guyana’s vote

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has declared that Guyana will support the joint North American bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States of America for the 2026 World Cup.

Responding to a question at a press conference held at the SleepIn Hotel and Casino, Church Road, yesterday, Forde said, “It’s just good manners, if you’re at home, you look after home.”

FIFA will stage its congress on June 13th in Russia to decide who host FIFA’s first ever 48 nation World Cup. Morocco is the other nation competing with the joint North American bid for the historic rights…..