Sports

Stephens downs Keys again

By

PARIS, (Reuters) – Sloane Stephens maintained her perfect record against fellow American Madison Keys as she blazed into the French Open final with a 6-4 6-4 win on Thursday in a repeat of last year’s U.S. Open final.

In the first all-American Roland Garros semi-final since 2002, the 10th-seeded Stephens stayed composed throughout as Keys, who has not won a set against her in three meetings, peppered the court with unforced errors.

Stephens, who had never gone past the fourth round in Paris, will take on twice French Open runner-up and world number one Simona Halep of Romania in Saturday’s final.

Regardless of the result, the 25-year-old Stephens will become the first American to break into the top five in the WTA rankings since Lindsay Davenport – Keys’ coach – in 2006.

“It’s always hard to play someone from your country and such a good friend, but I’m happy I played my tennis,” Stephens said.

“This is one of my favourite tournaments and I’m looking forward to Saturday. Merci Paris, je t’aime.”

After a timid start, Stephens found her rhythm and took control of the opening set by breaking in the third game with a forehand winner down the line.

But Keys, who made 23 unforced errors in the first set, hit back hard and set up a break point at 3-2, only for Stephens to save it with a service return winner.  Stephens continued to dominate and broke in the first and seventh games of the second set to put herself in a position to serve for the match.

Keys briefly rallied to pull one break back, but Stephens did not waste her second opportunity, sealing victory on her first match point with a glorious backhand winner down the line.

More in Sports

WI bowlers stun Sri Lanka

Guyana targeting place in top 100

By

The Hope Secondary School cricket team

Golden State Warriors within one win of sweep

Nadal overcomes hiccup to march into semi-finals

Halep stops Muguruza charge to reach third final

default placeholder

Del Potro powers past Cilic

default placeholder

North America’s bid for 2026 World Cup getting Guyana’s vote

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×