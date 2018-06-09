Diamond Secondary crowned inaugural REO Champions

In a dramatic end to an exhilarating tournament, Diamond Secondary triumphed over Annandale Secondary in a tense final to be crowned the first ever champions of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/ Lloyd Britton/ Devcon Construction/ Regional Executive Officer (REO) Region Four Inter-Secondary Schools Tournament at Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road yesterday.

Batting first, Annandale bounced back from a slow start to post 145-5 from 35 overs, the maximum they could have faced in their first innings while Diamond nervously made it to 146-8, declaring in 30.3 overs to draw the match, however Diamond won by virtue of first innings lead. As the match boiled down to the close of play, Diamond required all but four runs while Annandale needed two to secure the first innings lead and ultimately the match but Alex Singh edged one past the keeper that raced to the boundary on the blazing outfield, sending the large crowd in uproar.

Speaking at the presentation, Britton along spoke on the importance of fitness while congratulating the teams for their excellent performance…..