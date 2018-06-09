Guyana’s medal tally remains at five as S/American Games conclude

Guyana’s 11 representatives in the four disciplines finished with five medals when the South American Games concluded yesterday in Bolivia.

Boxers Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis and track and field athletes, Leslain Baird, Winston George and Jenea McCammon were the medalists for Guyana.

Badminton player, Narayan Ramdhani, table tennis players, Shemar Britton, Trenace Lowe, Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings along with sprinter Akeem Stewart were the nation’s other representatives at the event which started on Independence Day (May 26) in Cochabamba…..