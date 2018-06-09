Sports

Rawlins half-century in vain for Sussex 2nds

By
Bermudian Delray Rawlins

LONDON, CMC – Bermudian left-hander Delray Rawlins smashed 62 but was unable to prevent Sussex slipping to a 37-run defeat against visitors Middlesex, in a 50-overs Second XI South Trophy match at the Blackstone Academy Ground near Brighton.

Rawlins, 20, who made his first-class debut in the County Championship in April last year but has since struggled to earn a regular spot in the first team, struck four sixes and five fours in his 83-minute knock at number four in Tuesday’s game as Sussex were dismissed for 245 in the 48th over in pursuit of Middlesex’s 282 for eight.

Rawlins came to the wicket at 22 for two in the fifth over and departed in the 24th over when the score was 130 for five.

Earlier, the visitors’ total was built around opener Max Holden’s 134, despite fast bowler Abi Sakande’s five for 37 from 10 overs. Slow bowler Rawlins was out of luck with the ball, conceding 59 runs from his seven overs.

Tim Murtagh was the pick of the Middlesex attack with five for 36 from eight overs.

Middlesex are top of the table after winning all six of their matches, while Sussex are bottom with just one win from six, a two-wicket victory last week over Kent.

More in Sports

Audacious Powell helps Windies dominate SL

Guyana’s medal tally remains at five as S/American Games conclude

Diamond Secondary crowned inaugural REO Champions

By

Cycling federation’s national championships commence June 23

default placeholder

Ruthless Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach final

Unconvincing Germany survive late scare to end winless streak

default placeholder

Halep hoping to be fourth-time lucky

default placeholder

Favored Justify  draws the rail for Belmont

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×