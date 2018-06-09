Rawlins half-century in vain for Sussex 2nds

LONDON, CMC – Bermudian left-hander Delray Rawlins smashed 62 but was unable to prevent Sussex slipping to a 37-run defeat against visitors Middlesex, in a 50-overs Second XI South Trophy match at the Blackstone Academy Ground near Brighton.

Rawlins, 20, who made his first-class debut in the County Championship in April last year but has since struggled to earn a regular spot in the first team, struck four sixes and five fours in his 83-minute knock at number four in Tuesday’s game as Sussex were dismissed for 245 in the 48th over in pursuit of Middlesex’s 282 for eight.

Rawlins came to the wicket at 22 for two in the fifth over and departed in the 24th over when the score was 130 for five.

Earlier, the visitors’ total was built around opener Max Holden’s 134, despite fast bowler Abi Sakande’s five for 37 from 10 overs. Slow bowler Rawlins was out of luck with the ball, conceding 59 runs from his seven overs.

Tim Murtagh was the pick of the Middlesex attack with five for 36 from eight overs.

Middlesex are top of the table after winning all six of their matches, while Sussex are bottom with just one win from six, a two-wicket victory last week over Kent.